WELL (WELL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.69 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and approximately $878,117.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

