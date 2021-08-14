Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $82.66. 256,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

