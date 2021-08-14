TERA Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $4.09 million and $508,929.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

