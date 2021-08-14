Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

ENV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 194,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

