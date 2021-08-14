Zilliqa 24-Hour Volume Tops $175.60 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $175.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00318189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.28 or 0.00947407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,899,914,210 coins and its circulating supply is 11,608,447,057 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

