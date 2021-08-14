National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

NFG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 308,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.03.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.