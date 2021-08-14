Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LNT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 831,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

