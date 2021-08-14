Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0877

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $276,109.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,303,798 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

