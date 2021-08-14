-$0.02 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

LPTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 192,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,755. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

