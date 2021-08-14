Shroom.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00877452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00106921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

