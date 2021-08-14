Honest Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,389.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $103,389.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00136073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,198.14 or 0.99815146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00866953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.