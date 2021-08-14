Zero Price Tops $0.0941 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $974,367.96 and approximately $28,507.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00312720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00149329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00155872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,355,125 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.