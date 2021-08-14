Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.03. The company had a trading volume of 616,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $143.83 and a 12 month high of $233.11. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

