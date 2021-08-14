OKCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $633,637.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,286.61 or 1.00045186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00079190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013617 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,577,244 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.