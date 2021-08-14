Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $72.19. 246,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.66. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

