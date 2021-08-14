Standard Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $1.25 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

