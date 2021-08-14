Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $116,860.19 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

