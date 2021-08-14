Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,854. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

