Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $568,491.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

