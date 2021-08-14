Qbao Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $525,123.04 and $39,670.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

