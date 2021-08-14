Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $146.19 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $146.19 million and approximately $562,320.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $13.58 or 0.00028806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.77 or 0.06923487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.14 or 0.01489006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00387357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00153043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.02 or 0.00576856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00357433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00309282 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

