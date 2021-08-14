Aeron Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $9,005.88 and $67,510.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00876456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00107101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043822 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

