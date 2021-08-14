iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.75.

