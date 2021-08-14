Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 246,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

