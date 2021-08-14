BlockBank Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded up 70.9% against the dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $897,032.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00875073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00107125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043782 BTC.

About BlockBank

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,877 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

