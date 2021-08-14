Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

