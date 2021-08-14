Elysian Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $298,448.39 and $123,326.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.00877613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00106881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.