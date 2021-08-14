Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 377,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,083. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

