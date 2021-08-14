Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $788.96. 454,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.74. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

