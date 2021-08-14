Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
PGNY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 769,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
