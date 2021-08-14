Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PGNY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 769,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

