Crown Price Tops $0.0837 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $2.33 million and $2,521.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,199.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.85 or 0.01474261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00352408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,831,302 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

