Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 224,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,058. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

