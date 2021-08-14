Shield Protocol Price Down 2.7% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $350,179.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.80 or 0.00012323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00135733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00153317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.55 or 1.00236153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

