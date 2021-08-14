Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,407.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $2,407.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00153603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.40 or 1.00139168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

