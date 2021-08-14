Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 9,254 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. 1,218,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39.

