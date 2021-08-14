Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $102.28. 745,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,336. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $102.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28.

