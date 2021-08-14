Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,614,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,101,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,580,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,497,000.

SCHJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,164. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20.

