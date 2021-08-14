Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 751,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,223. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

