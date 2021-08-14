Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 464,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. 250,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,649. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.