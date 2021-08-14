SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. 1,536,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.