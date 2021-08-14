Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 608 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $186.96. The stock had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

