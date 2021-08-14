Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.48. 222,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,755. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.38. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.