Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 100 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.02.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 396,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.