Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,971 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $111.55. 313,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

