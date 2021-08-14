Elrond Reaches Market Cap of $2.65 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $137.27 or 0.00291100 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $64.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.80 or 0.02508315 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,239,905 coins and its circulating supply is 19,292,096 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

