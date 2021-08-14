Graviton Hits Market Capitalization of $20.42 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and $39,884.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00011928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

