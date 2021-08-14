Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 41,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

