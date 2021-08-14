Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 800 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. 221,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.