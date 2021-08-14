CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. 548,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

