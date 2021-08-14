Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,898 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $224,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $74.01. 3,549,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

